Perk Valley girls volleyball sweeps Norristown

Perkiomen Valley 3, Norristown 0 >> The Vikings swept their matchup with the Eagles by set scores of 25-9, 25-8 and 25-15 to advance to 9-1 in PAC play on the year.

Rachel Rood finished the match with seven kills and four blocks, while Grace Herbein added 10 assists and three kills. Caroline Holtz had seven digs and three aces in the win for the Vikings.

Pope John Paul II 3, Phoenixville 1 >> The Golden Panthers secured a PAC win over the Phantoms by set scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-20 after losing the third set 25-21.

Mary Kate Mooney had nine kills and 13 digs while Madeline Mulcahey added nine kills. Mikaela Monroe had seven kills and five blocks while Chelsea Harvey had 14 service points (five aces) and 22 assists.