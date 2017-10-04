Perk Valley field hockey celebrates Senior Night with flourish

Perkiomen Valley 6, Boyertown 0 >> Cristina Dougherty notched a pair of goals while Gabby Martina had a goal and two assists during the Vikings’ PAC Liberty Division win over the Bears on Senior Night.

Isabel Lobiondo, Teresa Bartkowski and Katie Wuerstle each had solo goals while keeper Hannah Roerden faced just one shot to earn the shutout. Boyertown keepers Haley Gable and Hailey Levengood combined for 13 saves.

Methacton 2, Spring-Ford 0 >> Molly Frey made five stops to preserve the shutout and secure the Warriors’ PAC Liberty Division over the Rams.

Katy Benton scored in the first half while Liz Chipman scored a security goal off a feed from Olivia Hoover during the second half. Kristen Grebe and Ashley Della Guardia combined for seven saves in the Spring-Ford goal.

Owen J. Roberts 9, Norristown 1 >> Bridget Guinan had a hand in five goals during the Wildcats’ PAC Liberty Division rout of the Eagles.

Guinan finished with a hat trick and an assist while Olivia Leclaire had two goals and an assist. Jenna Kirby, Hannah Clay, Riley Hansen (assist) and Natalie Fuertsch all scored solo goals while Raina Smolij posted an assist. Georgia Werkheiser scored Norristown’s lone goal.

Pottsgrove 1, Pottstown 1 >> Jayde Yorgey’s second-half goal evened up a score that wouldn’t again be broken as the Falcons and Trojans played to a draw in PAC Frontier Division play.

Alex Dicampello scored the game’s opening goal off a pass from Erin Mayes. Maggie Dallas made five saves for Pottsgrove while Lillian Stirk had three for Pottstown.

Upper Perkiomen 7, Upper Merion 0 >> The Tribe rallied for six goals during the second half of their PAC Frontier Division win over the Eagles.

AiYi Young and Bella Carpenter each had two goals while Abriana Gatto finished with a trio of assists. Hope Flack, Colleen Creneti and Morgan Fiorito each scored solo goals while Carly Eidle picked up the shutout in the cage.