Notre Dame maintained its unbeaten record with a 9-2 win over Lawrenceville Prep in nonleague action.

Most of the Irish’s output came in the second half. Lauren Curran scored a hat-trick after the break — part of a three-goal, one assist effort — as Notre Dame (9-0-2) netted six goals to close out the visitors.

Tina D’Anjolell assisted on three goals and scored once, while Meghan Mitchell added two markers.