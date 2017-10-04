Gormley’s goals are the difference for The Christian Academy

Grace Gormley scored twice in the first half and The Christian Academy held on for a 2-1 Bicentennial Athletic League win over Dock Mennonite in girls soccer action Wednesday.

Hannah Sareyka assisted on one of Gormley’s markers with Jenna Evans, Jess Searfass and Lindsay providing strong defense. Emma Mansfield made five saves in the victory for the Crusaders (7-6, 5-4).

In the Ches-Mont League:

West Chester Henderson 3, Sun Valley 2 >> The Vanguards made a go of it in the second half, putting two goals behind the Warriors’ keeper. Alas, their comeback bid — they trailed 1-0 at halftime — came up short. Samantha Bowen and Chiara Robinson scored for Sun Valley, with Robinson assisting on Bowen’s goal.