Delco Football Players of the Week: Jackson’s three TDs led Bonner & Prendergast to first win

Kyrin Jackson played a critical role in helping Bonner & Prendergast celebrate a long-awaited victory last weekend.

The explosive senior wide receiver/defensive back made two touchdown catches and added a running score against Bishop McDevitt. Jackson finished with four receptions for 136 yards, and registered five tackles to lead the Friars to a 20-16 win.

For his performance, Jackson was named player of the week by the Daily Times & Delaware County Football Coaches Association among teams representing the Independent Schools.

Springfield’s Ja’Den McKenzie and Garnet Valley’s Danny Guy shared MVP honors in the Central League. The senior running backs each amassed 200-plus yards to guide their respective team’s sixth consecutive victory.

McKenzie’s outing was a little more flashier than Guy’s. In addition to rushing for 249 yards and three touchdowns, he had a scoring reception and notched his fourth defensive TD of the season as Springfield routed Ridley, 42-7.

Guy was great, too. He had 220 yards on 30 carries with three touchdowns as Garnet Valley defeated Haverford, 28-13, in a battle of Central League unbeatens. Guy spurred a Jags offense that finished with 380 rushing yards on 71 attempts.

In the Del Val League, Penn Wood relied on its defense to pull through at Interboro. Defensive back Alimamy Thollie was selected co-MVP of the week after posting 13 tackles, one fumble recovery, one blocked point-after-try kick and two passes defended in the Patriots’ 16-14 victory. Thollie helped break up a fourth-down pass in the end zone to seal Penn Wood’s fourth straight win.

While Interboro fell short last week, defensive lineman Mike Moore was a big reason why the Bucs had a chance to win in the final seconds. Moore shared MVP honors with Thollie after posting 14 tackles, including five for a loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.

Other weekly honors, which are selected by Delco coaches, went to:

Central League

Quarterback: Jake Fisher (Strath Haven), Anthony Paoletti (Marple Newtown), Sean Mullarkey (Radnor), Josh Gouch (Upper Darby).

Running Back: Ja’Den McKenzie (Springfield), Sean Daly (Strath Haven), Danny Guy (Garnet Valley), Marlon Weathers (Marple Newtown).

Receiver: Vinny Brown (Penncrest), Jordan Mosley (Haverford), Alden Mathes (Marple Newtown), Luke Cantwell (Marple Newtown), Nasir Greer (Upper Darby), Nick Braendel (Conestoga), Sean Bailey (Conestoga).

Offensive Line: Dan Pennestri (Springfield), Esso Adigwe (Garnet Valley), Ryan Shomo (Garnet Valley), Tom Mahoney (Garnet Valley), Anthony Laudicina (Radnor), Henry Collins (Radnor), Derrick Korboi (Upper Darby), Mike Williams (Upper Darby).

Defensive Line: Justin Shields (Springfield), Derek Strain (Springfield), Adam Oldrati (Garnet Valley), Kyle Tobin (Marple Newtown), Joaquin Hollero (Radnor), Derrick Korboi (Upper Darby), Paul Pelham (Conestoga), Matt McClintic (Conestoga).

Linebacker: Pat Clemens (Springfield), Ethan Belville (Strath Haven), Ryan Morris (Strath Haven), Kyle Addis (Radnor), Jack Connolly (Radnor), Ryan Bernicker (Radnor), Rich Tougeekay (Upper Darby) Jackson Niness (Conestoga), Scott Smith (Conestoga), Harry Thomas (Harriton).

Defensive Back: Jack Spence (Springfield), Kevin Doherty (Garnet Valley), Jordan Mosley (Haverford), Nasir Greer (Upper Darby), Cory Nowland (Conestoga).

Specialist: Emmet Young (Strath Haven).

Del Val League

Running Back: Nate Holmes (Academy Park).

Receiver: Jermal Martin (Academy Park), Brett McLaughlin (Interboro), Kennedy Poles (Penn Wood).

Offensive Line: Billy Martin (Academy Park), Wyatt McDevitt (Interboro), Ricky Neil (Interboro), Noah Nichol (Interboro) Ronald Goodwin (Penn Wood).

Defensive Line: Bryson Roberts (Academy Park), Kesichann King (Chester), Tylee Williams-Clark (Chester), Charles Harris (Interboro), Brett McLaughlin (Interboro), Mike Moore (Interboro), Anthony Zizza (Interboro).

Linebacker: Azeez Badmus (Academy Park), Chris Jackson (Chester), Mohammed Kamagate (Penn Wood), Eugene Sheppard III (Penn Wood)

Defensive Back: Jermal Martin (Academy Park), Rafiqe Hilliard (Chester), Rahiem Bowens (Penn Wood), Alimamy Thollie (Penn Wood).

Independent Schools

Receiver: Kyrin Jackson (Bonner & Prendergast).

Defensive Line: Gerald Smith (Bonner & Prendergast).

Linebacker: David MacMullen (Bonner & Prendergast).