Curry, Spring-Ford edge Perkiomen Valley 1-0

Spring-Ford 1, Perkiomen Valley 0 >> The Rams got past the Vikings on a goal by Ella Curry (assisted by Alyssa Gairo) to stay unbeaten in the PAC Liberty Division (8-0).

Riley Wallace and Carly Lare combined for the shutout in goal.

Pope John Paul II 4, Upper Merion 0 >> The Golden Panthers registered a pair of goals during each half en route to a PAC Frontier Division win over the Vikings.

Kayla Mesaros had a goal and two assists while Avery Cotter, Mary Kate Shannon and Elizabeth Kropp each added solo tallies. Julia Owens and Carson Tracy added assists while Colleen Morton and Stacey Kormos combined for five saves in goal.

Phoenixville 9, Pottstown 0 >> Gabrielle Perrotto had three goals and an assist and Morgan Beatty had a pair of goals as the Phantoms beat the Trojans in PAC Frontier Division play.

Leeza Galli, Jesi Rossman, Kelli Olsson and Octavia Perry also notched goals while Hannah Sands and Andrea Hook spent time in net to seal the shutout.

Methacton 8, Norristown 0 >> Madia Mazzucola and Julia McCann scored two goals apiece during the Warriors’ PAC Liberty Division win over the Eagles.

Kate Evans, Lexi Laconi, Maddie McDonald and Maci Chambers each added solo goals while Taylor Foley and Amy Lonsdale spent time in goal.

Wilson 3, Daniel Boone 2 >> Jailene DeJesus and Molly O’Shea each had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs (7-1, 12-2-1) as they edged the Blazers in Berks Conference play.

Anna Lambert and Madison Spitko scored for Boone (3-5, 7-7-1).

Princeton Day School 4, Hill School 2 >> Sisters Susanna and Caroline Soderman each scored during the Blues’ non-conference loss against Princeton Day School.

Addie Paulson came up with 13 saves in the loss.