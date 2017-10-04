Cross Country: Lederer powers Penncrest boys to share of Central League title.

Penncrest clinched at least share of the Central League boys cross country championship Wednesday with victories over Garnet Valley, 15-50, and Lower Merion, 25-30.

Avery Lederer bested the field with a time of 16 minutes, 34 seconds. Fellow Lions Justin Senackerib (16:49) and Patrick Theveny (16:53) placed third and fourth, respectively. Luke Narbus took eighth place at 17:22, while Billy Angelina was ninth with a time of 17:26.

The Lions finished 11-0 in the dual-meet part of the season and can wrap up the outright title at the league championship meet Oct. 14 at Rose Tree Park.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Haverford sweeps >> The Fords edged Strath Haven, 25-31, and downed Springfield, 15-50. Strath Haven defeated Springfield, 15-49.

Mike Donnelly of Haverford claimed top honors with a time of 17:10. The next three places went to Strath Haven’s Cole Wirth, Evan Peetros and Justin Malley.

Radnor takes two >> The Raiders scored wins over Conestoga, 20-37, and Marple Newtown, 15-50.

‘Stoga’s Jacob Robinson crossed the line first with a time of 18:13. Jack Bell (18:32) was second and Chris Barkley (18:32) placed third for the Raiders. Radnor’s Asa Hartman, Ethan Zeh and Doug Rosin were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Girls Cross Country

Taylor Barkdoll was the top finisher for Strath Haven, which earned Central League wins over Haverford, 20-35, and Springfield, 15-48.

Barkdoll clocked in at 20:44. Avan Crawford was second and Julia Benner took fourth place for the Panthers. Lindsey Scheibert paced the Fords with a third-place finish.

Conestoga cruises >> The Pioneers locked down a share of the Central League title with a pair of 15-50 victories over Marple Newtown and Radnor.

Radnor beat Marple, 15-44.

Every top-10 finisher belonged to the Piuoneers. Emily Lortz, Nia Goddard, Shana Chung and Lauren Hino tied for first place at 23;45. Jacqueline Kluge (23:46) and Anastasia Twomey (23:47) followed close behind. Conestoga can wrap up the outright title at the league championship meet Oct. 14 at Rose Tree Park.