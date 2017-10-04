Boyertown boys cross country edges Spring-Ford

Boyertown 32, Spring-Ford 33 >> Jacob McKenna’s top time of 15:43 wasn’t enough as the Rams were edged by the Bears in a PAC meet.

Boyertown’s Christian McComb finished second with a 15:49 while teammates Todd Barton (16:08), Dominic DeRafelo (16:15), Tyson Smyth (16:16) and Josh Endy (16:18) finished sixth through ninth. Spring-Ford’s Shane Ainscoe took third place with a 15:53.

Pope John Paul II 20, Upper Perkiomen 35 >> Though Cameron Junk scored race honors for the Indians, the Golden Panthers rode a tight pack to victory in this PAC Frontier Division meet.

Junk covered PJP’s course in 18:05, well ahead of Panther front-runner Shane McKeon’s second-place 18:18. But the Pope took the next four spots before UP finished seventh through 10th.

Upper Merion 24, Pottstown 34 >> Abhirim Vagvala took individual race honors for the Vikings, keying their victory over the Trojans in their PAC Frontier Division meet.

Vagvala was followed across the line by Pottstown’s Giankirk Kimmell and Michael Baker. Pottstown also got a seventh from Khalif Burgess and 10th from Nick Wilson.

Owen J. Roberts 22, Methacton 37 >> Andrew and Kyle Malmstrom led a tight pack that enabled the Wildcats to answer Matt Varghese’s winning run for the Warriors in this PAC Liberty Division meet.

After Varghese clocked his winning time of 16:25, OJR took the next four spots behind the Malmstroms’ respective runs of 16:35 and 16:38. Linus Blatz followed in fourth place (16:53) and David Brunton in fifth (17:07).