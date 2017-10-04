Bernotas, Owen J. Roberts run past Methacton

Owen J. Roberts 15, Methacton 50 >> Mary Bernotas headed a tight pack that fueled the Wildcats’ PAC Liberty Division victory over the Warriors.

Bernotas crossed the finish line in 20:10, one second ahead of teammate Hannah Kopec’s 20:11. Methacton’s highest finisher was Sarah Nicoletti, eighth in 20:52.

Spring-Ford 20, Boyertown 43 >> The Rams took the four top spots, led by Sydney Galster and Gabriella Bamford’s 19:53 clocking on the way to a PAC win over the Bears.

Rachel Murphy (20:12) and Rachel Moyer (20:39) followed close behind for respective third and fourth place finishes. Boyertown’s Zora Bergery ran a team-best 20:51 for fifth place.

Upper Perkiomen 26, Pope John Paul II 29 >> Serena Detweiler scored overall race honors in leading the Indians past the Golden Panthers in their PAC Frontier Division meet.

Detweiler covered the PJP course in 21:24, more than a minute ahead of the Panthers’ runner-up Julia Costello at 22:28. A 3-5-7 finish enabled UP to counter the Pope’s 4-6-8-9 showing.

Upper Merion 17, Pottstown 46 >> Veronica Sanchez, Amber Strouse and June Sanchez posted a Top Three finish to head the Vikings’ victory over the Trojans in their PAC Frontier Division outing.

Hailey Christman led Pottstown with her fourth-place run. The Trojans’ other Top 10 finisher was Claire Fetterman in 10th place.