Balta, Penncrest blank Conestoga

Penncrest controlled things from the start in its 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-19) win over Conestoga.

Tina Balta led the way with nine digs and 29 assists, and helped key a balanced offense that saw four different Lions finish with five or more kills. Senior Jordan Schuller had nine to lead that contingent. Penncrest moves to 7-5 overall, 6-2 in the Central League.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Garnet Valley 3, Upper Darby 0 >> Sophia Antignani provided the finishing touches on the Jaguars’ eighth consecutive league victory. She stepped into the third set and collected 11 assists. Gwen Clark and Devin Taulane combined for 13 kills as Garnet (10-2, 8-2) took games of 25-5, 25-10 and 25-16.

Lower Merion 3, Ridley 0 >> The Aces kept pace in a crowded Central League with a sweep, although the Green Raiders made it interesting in the third set. After dropping the first two games 14-25 and 18-25, Ridley took Lower Merion to the brink. The Aces, however, prevailed 29-27. Melanie June produced 18 digs and two aces for the Green Raiders, while Jackie Kelly dished out 27 assists.

Radnor 3, Marple Newtown 1 >> After two blowouts (25-11, 25-11), the Tigers nipped the Raiders, 26-24 in the third set to hint at a comeback. But Radnor responded, clinching the victory with a 25-19 win. Becca Goldstein led the attack with 11 kills. She also came up with 11 digs on the defensive side of the ball for the Raiders, who got 27 digs and two aces from Sammy Scannipieco.

In the Philadelphia Catholic League

Bonner-Prendergast 3, Conwell-Egan 0 >> With three aces and five kills from Shannon Durkin, the Pandas (5-6, 4-3) climbed over the .500-mark in league play with wins of 25-12, 25-9 and 25-7 over the Eagles. Kaitlin Farren dished out nine assists, while Arian McGeary and Dakota McCaughan combined for 10 kills.

In nonleague play

Notre Dame 3, George School 0 >> Another night, another Irish win. Notre Dame improves to 12-0 with game scores of 25-6, 25-11 and 25-16 over George School. Emma Jardine’s 14 assists led the Irish, with Alessandra Ciampi picking up five aces.