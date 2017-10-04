Amelia Honer finishes first at SOL National Conference Girls Tennis Championships

RICHBORO – Council Rock North freshman Amelia Honer took the top prize in the Suburban One League (SOL) National Conference Championships held Sept. 27 and 28 at the Northampton Civic & Recreation Center in Richboro.

In the first two rounds, Honer disposed of teammates Abbie Briskin and Gianna Vassalluzzo – both seniors – in straight sets to reach the league semifinal matchup pitted against Pennsbury senior Julia Paraboschi. There, she outpaced the Falcons’ first singles player 6-0, 6-1 to reach the final.

In the championship matchup, Honer displaced Council Rock South senior Alyssa Skulsky in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4. Skulsky entered the match as three-time defending SOL National Conference champion.

Last year, Skulsky got past CR North senior Sophia Fischer in order to claim her third straight SOL National trophy. Fischer was the Lady Indians’ first singles player last year but was unseated by Honer in the first challenge match of this season.

As a team, Rock North finished in first place after going unbeaten (6-0) in the SOL National Conference, followed by Pennsbury (5-1). Overall, the Lady Indians recorded a 12-2-1 mark, their only losses coming at the hands of West Chester East (3-4) and Upper Dublin (3-4).

The tie came Oct. 2 at CB East. Deadlocked at 3-3 with the Lady Patriots, CR North was ahead 5-4 in the third set at fourth doubles when the match was called on account of darkness.

Amelia Honer, Fischer and senior Joanna Kwon finished undefeated on the season.

SOL NATIONAL GIRLS TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS

(Sept. 27 and 28 at Northampton Civic & Rec Center)

Round 1: Amelia Honer def. Abbie Briskin (CR North) 6-0, 6-0

Round 2: Amelia Honer def. Gianna Vassalluzzo (CRN) 6-0, 6-1

Semis: Amelia Honer def. Julia Paraboschi (Pennsbury) 6-0, 6-1

Final: Amelia Honer def. Alyssa Skulsky (CR South) 6-0, 6-4