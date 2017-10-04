Academy Park rolls to eighth win of the season

With the Del Val League title already secured, Academy Park added another a nonconference win with a 4-1 victory over Delaware Valley Friends.

Using pro-set scoring, No. 2 singles Cheyenne Phillips and No. 3 Camille Erskine each came up with 8-0 wins in their matches, over Julia Campbell and Priyanka Wells respectively. The Knights (8-5, 5-0) also swept the doubles matches. Aasiyah Bey and Akima Roger blanked Julidey Seher and Maya Taylor, 8-0, while Kate Phanthavong and Victoria Scott upended Rose McManus and Haley Binder, 8-1.

In other nonleague action:

Hill School 6, Delco Christian 0 >> A tough day for the Knights was highlighted by their doubles teams. Ivy Yan and Natash Kathuria took five sets off Jialing Jiang and Sam Schoenlank in a 6-3, 2-6 defeat, while Erika Quinones and Electra Yao fell 6-1, 6-3 to Janae Johns and Lillianna Dempsey.