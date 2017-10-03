Upper Dublin girls tennis powers past Pennsbury

FORT WASHINGTON – Upper Dublin rebounded from their only loss of the season the day before to Central League rival Radnor with a convincing 6-1 victory over Suburban One National League rival Pennsbury Tuesday afternoon on their home court.

Playing without their first singles player Ksenija Tasich, the Cardinals won every other matchup to push their way to 14-1 on the season.

“We’re having a good year,” said Upper Dublin head coach David Sheaffer. “We’re hoping to make some noise in districts.”

Pennsbury senior Julia Paraboschi was the only Falcon emerging with a win. She edged junior Emma Yoon, 6-0, 6-3.

The rest of the match belonged to Upper Dublin. UD junior Erin Hackett got past Pennsbury’s Libby Bryson at second singles in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2 while sophomore Skylar Richman topped Chelsea Riechelson in split sets, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, in third singles play.

In first doubles play, UD junior Belinda Jin and senior Lea Mangifesta got past Pennsbury senior Nisha Vora and Clair Johnson in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

At second doubles, UD senior Anne Liu and classmate Amanda Yang defeated Pennsbury senior Connor Browndorf and classmate Emma Waters in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.

At third doubles, UD sophomore Jessica Cheifetz and freshman Anna Zhou also won, as they got past Pennsbury seniors Emily Baik and Karli Akin in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

Finally at fourth doubles, UD senior Emily Rosen and junior Hannah Xiao toppled Pennsbury juniors Alex Rishel and Naiya Stimmel in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.

“We are living off our depth this season,” added Sheaffer. “We kind of cut off our feet and start playing on our knees.

“We’re looking for our singles players to step up a little bit in the postseason.”

After placing second in the SOL American Conference Singles Championships, Tasich will be back in action Friday, Oct. 6 in the opening round of the District 1-AAA Singles Tournament at a time and place that is to be determined.

With their 13-1 overall record, the SOL American Conference champion Cardinals will be joining the fray for the opening of the District 1-AAA team tournament Tuesday, Oct. 10 at a time and place that is to be determined.

Sheaffer says he will most likely pair Tasich with another singles player for the District 1-AAA Doubles Tournament set for Oct. 20 at a time and place that is to be determined. Jin and Mangifesta – who have not lost a match all season long – will also play in the tournament, the coach says.

The Falcons’ 5-1 record in the SOL National Conference was good enough for a second place finish in the league standings. However, Pennsbury finished 6-7 overall so first-year head coach Tenaz Purdy doesn’t think her team will have enough to get into the D-1 team tournament.

With eight seniors on the team, the Falcons have plenty of veteran leadership. That experience helped them topple non-league rival Cheltenham and Suburban One National League rivals Abington and Council Rock South.

“It’s always a tight match with South but we usually don’t pull it off,” said Julia Paraboschi. “So that was a step in a positive direction.”

Paraboschi and Bryson finished third and fourth, respectively in the SOL National Singles tourney so the pair is headed to D-1 Singles play on Friday.

Vora, Johnson, Browndorf and senior Shreya Varamosu will represent the Falcons in D-1 Doubles action.

TOP PHOTO: Upper Dublin junior Erin Hackett got past Pennsbury’s Libby Bryson at second singles in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2. (Steve Sherman – 21st-Century Media)

Upper Dublin 6, Pennsbury 1

(Oct. 3 at Upper Dublin)

Julia Paraboschi (P) def. Emma Yoon (UD), 6-0, 6-3

Erin Hackett (UD) def. Libby Bryson (P), 6-0, 6-2.

Skylar Richman (UD) def. Chelsea Riechelson, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3,

Belinda Jin and Lea Mangifesta (UD) def. Nisha Vora and Clair Johnson (P), 6-1, 6-2

Anne Liu and Amanda Yang (UD) def. Connor Browndorf and Emma Waters (P), 6-0, 6-1.

Jessica Cheifetz and Anna Zhou (UD) def. Emily Baik and Karli Akin (P), 6-2, 6-1.

Emily Rosen and Hannah Xiao (UD) def. Alex Rishel and Naiya Stimmel (P), 6-1, 6-1.