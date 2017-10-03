Spring-Ford, Methacton advance to PAC boys golf final; Downingtowns to square off in girls final

Ben Pochet maintained mastery of his home course Tuesday while leading the Spring-Ford boys golf team to a 188-197 victory over Owen J. Roberts.

Pochet shot a three-under-par 33 at Turtle Creek Golf Club, in one of two Pioneer Athletic Conference “Final Four” playoffs on the day’s slate. Complemented by 38s from teammates Jack Straub, Luke Watson and Nate Pierce, it was sufficient to move the Rams into Thursday’s championship match against Methacton.

Ryan Glenn went even par to lead the Wildcats, whose only sub-40 round was turned in by Ward McHenry (38).

Thursday’s final will be at Gilbertsville Golf Club, with a 2 p.m. start.

Methacton 195, Pope John Paul II 205 >> Nick Martin carded a 35 to lead the Warriors past the Golden Panthers in their PAC Final Four playoff semifinal match.

Martin was followed in by Methacton teammates A.J. Thomas (38) and Andrew Catania (39). Davis Antoniuk was low man for PJP at 37, with teammates J.T. Spina and Greg Hiriak adding 39s.

Girls golf

Downingtown West 177, Phoenixville 197 >> Lily Byrne earned low-score honors for the Whippets as they handled the Phantoms in their PAC Final Four match at Whitford.

Byrne carded a 40 to lead West, which also got a 43 from Shea Cabaddu to go with 45s from Grace Hickey and Sarah Fernandes. Morgan Frampton was Phoenixville’s leader with a 42.

Downingtown East 182, Great Valley 195 >> Liddie McCook turned in the match’s sub-40 round in leading the Cougars to victory over the Patriots in their PAC Final Four match at Honeybrook.

McCook carded a 38 to key East’s run to a championship-match showdown with Downingtown West. Amanda Heins was low for GV with a 46.