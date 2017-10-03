Radnor’s Colleran, Lower Merion’s Horn share Central League crown

Radnor’s Dave Colleran and Lower Merion’s Will Horn both shot even-par 72s Monday to at Turtle Creek Golf Club to share the Central League individual title.

The top 21 finishers advance to the District 1 championships Oct. 9-10 at Turtle Creek.

Conestoga’s Ryan Tall (73), Radnor’s Will Condran (73) and Conestoga’s Alex Cook (74) rounded out the top five. Radnor’s Jack Hamilton, Blake Stephano and James Quinn, Strath Haven’s Kevin Smith and Ben Newlon and Haverford’s Jack Delp were the other Delco golfers to advance.

Hamilton and Smith both shot 76 to tie for sixth. Delp carded an 80 to tie for 12th. Stefano tied for 14th place with an 81. Newlon and Quinn tied for 19th (83).

Conestoga’s Samantha Yao matched par with a 72 to win the girls title. Radnor’s June Kim was second (78) followed by Haverford’s Riley Quartermain (79) and Strath Haven’s Lauren Butscher (79). All advanced to the District 1 Tournament, as did Marple Newtown’s Gillyoung Koh, who was eighth (97).

In a Central League dueal meet Tuesday:

Radnor 202, Lower Merion 210 >> Colleran (37) and Horn (35) were back on the links Tuesday, going head-to-head at par 35 Radnor Valley. Blake Stephano carded a 39 and June Kim finished with a 40 for the Raiders.