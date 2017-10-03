Lower Moreland can’t slow down New Hope-Solebury

LOWER MORELAND >> If anyone had a shot to derail the juggernaut that is the New Hope-Solebury field hockey team, it was thought it would be Lower Moreland.

But after the Lions drubbed host Lower Moreland, 7-0, Tuesday afternoon, that mantel will have to fall on another team’s shoulders.

Not only is New Hope still unbeaten, it is still unscored upon and it doesn’t seem likely there’s another school in the Bicentennial Athletic League that’s capable of derailing them.

“Honestly, it’s nothing we’re focusing on,” said New Hope head coach Gwen Smith. “But it’s an amazing thing.

“It’s been a combination of things. We don’t let the ball get into the circle, and our defense has been very good.”

And the New Hope offense isn’t half-bad either.

Leading scorer Sarah Wilson started the scoring at 18:46, then Lilly Smith followed 3:40 later and Sydney Garvin closed out the first-half fireworks at 12:15.

By halftime it was obvious New Hope was not going to be derailed, but there was still the possibility the home team could, at least, snap its scoreless string.

But it wasn’t to be.

Sara Hayden scored early in the second half, and the only issue became when the visitors were going to kick in the running clock.

That issue was answered at the 18:13 mark of the second half, and the home team never really threatened.

“Our game plan was to double team their top players, work on our transition and play good defense,” Wilson said. “The last time we played them we won, 3-0, so we’re improving and we’re definitely better on turf.”

The Lower Moreland turf was a factor, as the visitors were able to move the ball quickly.

Their corners were deadly as well, and three of their goals came as the direct result of their corner set-ups.

Is there any team out there that can stop the Lions?

“They’re extremely strong on corners,” said Lower Moreland head coach Jessica Ashenbrenner, “and they definitely out-hustled us.

“We’re 9-3 now and they’ve beaten us twice, so it’s not like they’re beating bad teams.”

NEW HOPE-SOLEBURY 7, LOWER MORELAND 0

NEW HOPE-SOLEBURY 3-4 — 7

LOWER MORELAND 0-0 — 0

First-Half Scoring: 1. New Hope, Sarah Wilson, 18:46. 2. New Hope, Lilly Smith (Wilson), 15:06, 3. New Hope, Sydney Garvin, 12:15.

Second-Half Scoring: 4. New Hope, Sara Hayden (Erin Firth), 26:16. 5. New Hope, Sarah Wilson (Firth), 18:13. 6. New Hope, Kate Dougherty (Firth). 7. New Hope, Firth (Smith), 7:45.

Shots: New Hope 8-9-17; Lower Moreland 1-1-2.

Corners: New Hope 14, Lower Moreland 2.