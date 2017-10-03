Connect with us

Hickey, Garvey pace O’Hara

Breanna Hickey had 13 kills, four aces and seven digs and Lauren Garvey had nine kills and five aces to lead Cardinal O’Hara to a 3-1 Philadelphia Catholic League victory over St. Hubert. The individual game scores were 25-17, 22-25, 25-16 and 25-9.

Siobhan Boylan added nine kills and four blocks for the Lions (12-3, 6-1).

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 3, Avon Grove 0 >> Hannah Vickers had 10 kills, 17 assists and 11 digs, Olivia Nickerson had 10 kills and 16 digs and Rachel DeCarlo added 16 digs for the Vanguards (10-5, 7-4). The individual game scores were 25-17, 25-22 and 25-23.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Agnes Irwin 3, SCHA 1 >> Dayna Thomas led the comeback for the Owls in the fourth set with seven straight serves and four aces.

