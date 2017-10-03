Hickey, Garvey pace O’Hara

Breanna Hickey had 13 kills, four aces and seven digs and Lauren Garvey had nine kills and five aces to lead Cardinal O’Hara to a 3-1 Philadelphia Catholic League victory over St. Hubert. The individual game scores were 25-17, 22-25, 25-16 and 25-9.

Siobhan Boylan added nine kills and four blocks for the Lions (12-3, 6-1).

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 3, Avon Grove 0 >> Hannah Vickers had 10 kills, 17 assists and 11 digs, Olivia Nickerson had 10 kills and 16 digs and Rachel DeCarlo added 16 digs for the Vanguards (10-5, 7-4). The individual game scores were 25-17, 25-22 and 25-23.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Agnes Irwin 3, SCHA 1 >> Dayna Thomas led the comeback for the Owls in the fourth set with seven straight serves and four aces.