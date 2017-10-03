Harriton’s Saige Roshkoff is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The Harriton freshman captured the Central League Singles Tournament title in September, has not lost a match all season (as of Monday Oct. 2) and has won most of her sets 6-0. Harriton girls’ tennis head coach David Broida said, “She’s small, but she packs a powerful forehand and backhand, she can take a volley out of the air from anywhere on the court to end a point, and she, like Andre Aggasi and Jimmy Connors, can take the ball on the rise, also ending points in a flash. She plays an aggressive physical game, but tennis has a mental aspect as well, and Saige is as tough mentally as she is moving around the court.”

Q: What do you think was your best match of the Central League singles tournament? What was particularly working well for you in that tournament?

A: My best match was the final match (defeated Conestoga’s Cassidy Landau 6-0, 6-0). I was very efficient and aggressive. My swinging volley was working well and I was able to defend against my opponent’s higher balls.

Q: What was your most vivid memory of the Central League singles tournament?

A: It was nice to see the support for [all] the players at the tournament. All of the coaches were very complimentary. Tennis is an individual sport, and it is refreshing when you get to see camaraderie.

Q: You use a two-handed forehand. When did you first develop it? What advantages do you feel it brings you?

A: I started playing tennis when I was very young. At that time I was not strong enough to hold the racquet in one hand, so I learned to play with two hands on both sides. It worked for me, so I stuck with it. It enables me to hit a low, flat ball with a lot of power.

Q: Who are your favorite tennis players? Do you try to pattern your game after any of them?

A: I enjoy watching Peng Shuai play. She hits the ball with two hands on both sides, so I can get some tips from watching her. She also reached No. 1 in the world in doubles at one time, and I really enjoy playing doubles.

Q: What do you think is the strongest part of your game?

A: My fitness and my ability to take the ball on the rise are two strong parts of my game. Taking the ball on the rise allows me to return the ball quickly, taking time off my opponent’s ability to recover. My fitness is also good, which allows me to stay engaged through long matches.

Q: What part of your game are you currently working on the most?

A: I am always working on improving my serve, and hitting the ball harder and deeper.

Q: You mentioned that you feel passionate about environmental issues and protecting our earth. What environmental protection activities are you involved in?

A: In my free time, I recycle used tennis balls. I have kept over 30,000 tennis balls out of landfills! I donate them to animal shelters, give them schools for the bottom of chairs and send them to a place that re-pressurizes them. At Harriton, I hope to continue my passion for protecting the environment by participating in Global Guardians, Best Buddies and Environmental Club.

Q: Who have been your top tennis mentors, and what was the most important thing you learned from them?

A: My dad has always been my tennis mentor. He is a tennis player, and he truly has my best interest at heart. The coaches at High Performance Tennis Academy (HPTA), especially Tom Gutteridge and Charles Wheeler, are my coaches who are always mentoring me. It’s amazing how they know my game and can work with me to tweak different things to help me improve. I learn something new from both Charles and Tom every day, and they definitely push me to be the best player I can be.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-match preparation the day of a match.

A: On the day of a match I make sure I get a lot of sleep, drink water, and eat some food. Before my match, I like to get to the courts very early. I warm up on the court for a while and go through all of my strokes. I make sure I feel comfortable with all my strokes so I am confident going into the match.

Q: What is your favorite tennis venue, and why?

A: I am very lucky that I am able to compete in many different high-level tournaments around the country, and my favorite tennis venue is Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California. It is a beautiful facility, but what makes it the most special is that a week before the junior tournament takes place, there is a pro tournament there. It is inspiring to be playing on the same courts as the top tennis players in the world.

Q: What is your favorite academic subject at Harriton?

A: My favorite academic subject at Harriton is science.

Fun facts – Saige Roshkoff

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds.

Favorite movie: Mr. Poppers Penguins.

Favorite team: Harriton tennis team.

Favorite place to visit: “Arizona for tennis tournaments.”

Favorite pre-match meal: Noodles.

Favorite color: Purple.

Family members: parents Rob and Marla, brother Grant, cat Noodle.

(To be selected as Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated by her coach.)