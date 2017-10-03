Gioia’s hat trick leads Marple Newtown to first Central League field hockey win

Freshman Kylie Gioia’s third goal came with 10 minutes to play in overtime, lifting MN to a 4-3 decision over Upper Darby. Gia DeAngelis recorded two assists and Kristen Rutecki also scored for the Tigers. Anna Lemaster had 16 saves.

Grace Muldoon powered the Royals with two goals and an assist.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Haverford 2, Harriton 0 >> Sophomore sensation Caroline Boornazian netted both Haverford goals. Kelsy Knapp also scored for the Fords (10-2, 6-1).

Strath Haven 2, Penncrest 1 >> Nina Santisi and Katie Capalbo got a goal apiece in the first half and the Panthers (6-4-1, 5-2) held on the rest of the way. Haven’s Kay Walker made eight saves. Kerry Payton tallied and goalie Audrey Bassett made 14 saves for the Lions.

Garnet Valley 0, Lower Merion 0 >> Megan Finnegan made three saves for the Jags in a double-OT draw with the Aces.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Episcopal Academy 4, SCHA 0 >> Kathleen Anderson, Olivia Tuma, Kelly Smith and Melanie Lim shared the goal scoring duties for the Churchwomen (10-1, 3-1). Bridget Boyle and Caroline Kelly (three saves) combined for the shutout.

Notre Dame 5, Germantown Academy 0 >> Tina D’Anjolell potted two goals and one assist and Lauren Curran tallied twice for the Irish (8-0-2, 4-0). Katie Liebeskind blanked GA on two saves.

In the Bicentennial League:

Jenkintown 8, Delco Christian 0 >> Not much went the way of the Knights, who fell to 1-11 overall.

In nonleague action:

Agnes Irwin 2, Archbishop Carroll 1 >> Emma van der Veen came through in overtime with the winning goal off an assist by Ciaran Scott. Paige DiLullo stopped two shots in net for the Owls (7-3).