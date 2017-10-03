Dunford doubles up, Penncrest nips Strath Haven

Carly Dunford’s long-distance goal off a pass from Julia Mullaney snapped a tie midway through the second half, helping unbeaten Penncrest to a 2-1 Central League girls soccer win over Strath Haven Tuesday night.

Dunford had both tallies for the Lions (11-0, 7-0). Bryn McLaughlin stopped five shots in net.

Marple Newtown 5, Upper Darby 0 >> Becca Ritchie and Shannon McCarthy both netted a pair of goals to pace Marple. Sonya Dervishian also added a goal and goaltender Mackenzie Hilden had three saves for the Tigers (5-8, 2-7). Goalie Alyssa Hanrahan made five saves for the Royals.

Springfield 2, Radnor 0 >> Julie Schickling deposited both Cougars goals. Shannon Cutcliff shut out the Raiders on four saves.

Lower Merion 2, Garnet Valley 1 >> Reagan Nealon scored the lone goal for the Jaguars and goalie Kayleigh Saboja made three saves.

In the Inter-Ac League::

Episcopal Academy 2, SCHA 1 >> Anna Salvucci scored off an assist from Lauren Cunningham and Lauren Rodio while Raina Kuzemka netted one off a helper from Olivia Dirks to pace the Churchwomen.

In the Del Val League:

Interboro 6, Penn Wood 0 >> Cassidy Chadwick scored two goals to lead the Bucs (6-6). Goaltender Kayla Droxler had five saves.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 1, Avon Grove 0 >> Devon Linn scored off of an assist from Jacqueline Oldham and goalie Amy Parker made seven saves for the Vanguards.

In the Bicentennial League:

Faith Christian 2, Delco Christian 1 >> Monica Lebaudy scored a goal in the first half but it was not enough as the Knights fell in double overtime.

In nonleague action:

Phoenixville 6, Agnes Irwin 1 >> Maria Pansini found her sister, Natalie, for the only goal of the first half but Phoenixville rallied after the break.

Top photo: Strath Haven’s Devon Maillet, left, battles with Penncrest’s Carly Dunford in the second half of their Central League game Tuesday night. Dunford scored twice to lead Penncrest to a 2-1 victory.