Collins family wager results in junk-food loss for O’Hara

The winner had to go get dinner. That was the bet Cardinal O’Hara girls volleyball coach Bill Collins had with his wife Brenda, the coach at Academy of Notre Dame.

Brenda Collins headed home after the Irish scored a 3-1 nonleague victory over the Lions while her husband went to get dinner.

“I’m going to Alfredo’s,” Bill Collins said.

And what’s on the menu?

“Chicken wings, fries, you know, healthy stuff,” he said.

Notre Dame (11-0 overall, 3-0 Inter-Ac League) used a healthy dose of Riley Shaak (17 kills, three blocks, two aces) and Elize Butler (14 kills, five aces) at the net and an outstanding defense to knock off the Lions and stay undefeated. Maddie Donaphon (18 digs) and Lexi Shreiner (12 digs, three kills, four aces) led that defensive effort.

“We’re playing very well,” Brenda Collins said. “It was a very nice win for us.”

Breanna Hickey led O’Hara with eight kills and 13 digs. Siobhan Boylan added six kills and two blocks. The Lions hung tough until Notre Dame went on a 9-2 run to close out the fourth set and clinch the victory.

“The better team won,” Bill Collins said. “They played great. They dug out every ball.”

In the Central League:

Penncrest 3, Radnor 2 >> Jordan Schuller collected 14 kills and 11 digs as the Lions prevailed, 25-16, 23-35, 23-25, 25-19, 15-8. Tina Balta added 37 assists and 10 digs. Lilly Mallon paced the defense with 20 digs.

Becca Goldsten (13 kills, four blocks), Izzy Criscuolo (four kills, four blocks) and Eric DiCarlo (22 assists, two kills) showed the way for the Raiders.

Ridley 3, Marple Newtown 0 >> Jackie Kelly set the offense in motion with 20 assists. Angela April (seven kills) and Abi Herrin (six kills) were strong at the net, while Melanie June added 11 digs and eight aces in the 25-16, 25-12, 25-12 sweep.

Strath Haven 3, Haverford 1 >> Erin Fisher collected 16 digs, 14 kills, three aces and one block to lead the Panthers to a 27-25, 23-25, 25-12, 27-25 victory. Gabby McGinn added 12 kills, five digs and one ace, while Emma Golato handed out 22 assists to go with four digs and one ace.

Harriton 3, Upper Darby 1 >> Violet Lange had five kills and Rylee Shanahan recorded 33 digs as the Royals fell, 26-24, 25-17, 25-27, 25-13.

In nonleague action:

Sun Valley 3, Chichester 0 >> Hannah Vickers posted 19 assists, eight aces and seven kills in a 25-10, 25-9, 25-14 triumph for the Vanguards (9-5). Olivia Patterson and Cassie Bridwell added six kills each while Rachel DeCarlo had 12 digs.