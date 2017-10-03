Carroll takes third place, Bonner grabs fourth at Catholic League Champs

Archbishop Carroll’s Dan DiRita shot a match low 75 as the Patriots claimed third place in the Catholic League Championship with a team score of 521 at par 71 JC Melrose Tuesday. LaSalle won the title with a score of 466 and St. Joseph’s Prep was second with a 481.

Bonner & Prendergast earned fourth place (528), while Cardinal O’Hara came in fifth (536). Leading the way for the Friars was Dylan Williams, who carded a 78 on the day. Michael Larkin paced the Lions with an 82.

Other standouts for Carroll included Chris Waldmann (83) and Dan Crossan (86). Bonner & Prendie received a solid round of 86 by Rob Dougherty, while John Peccp and Hayden Smith each chipped in with a 91.

“Every coach in the league congratulated our program for the huge improvement from the start of the year to today, and said we do that every year,” said Bonner & Prendie coach Jack Glacken. “We were very proud to heart that.”

For O’Hara, Joseph Taggart posted an 82 and Luke Savage added an 88.

Top photo: Members of the Bonner & Prendergast golf team after finishing fourth at the Catholic League Championship.