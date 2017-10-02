Weir leads Perk Valley boys soccer past Boyertown

Perkiomen Valley 4, Boyertown 0 >>Mike Weir had a hand in three goals to help lead the Vikings to a PAC Liberty Division win over the Bears.

Weir had a pair of goals and an assist while Max Chamorro and Matt McCabe each scored once. Andrew Daubenspeck made seven saves for his fifth consecutive shutout.

Spring-Ford 2, Methacton 2 >> The Rams and Warriors played to a draw after two overtime periods in PAC Liberty Division action.

Methacton stormed back from a two-goal halftime deficit thanks to scores from TJ Taylor and Vince Delisi. Ronnie Minges and Nathan Alban accounted for Spring-Ford’s goals while Colin Trainor had an assist.

Owen J. Roberts 4, Norristown 0 >> The Wildcats exploded for three goals during the second half of their PAC Liberty Division contest against the Eagles.

Josh Fonder had a pair of goals and an assist while Sam Smith and Gavin Delahaye (assist) added solo tallies. Ryan Walker needed to make just one save to preserve the shutout.

Pottsgrove 8, Pottstown 0 >> Ethan Pace scored three goals, Charlie McAllister added a pair and the Falcons beat the Trojans in PAC Frontier Division play.

Pottsgrove took a 5-0 lead into the half and never looked back. Justin Collings, Shane Gleason and Jared Smith also tallied goals in the win.