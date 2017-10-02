The Final Four is here: Vote for the best Student Section in SE Pa

The last six weeks have whittled down more than 120 schools down to the Final Four. Now, a two-week voting period will determine who gets the coveted top spot as the No. 1 Student Section in Southeastern Pa.

How the Voting Works

What are we looking for?

The same ‘ole, same ‘ole. VOTE! Student sections aren’t always powerful because of the number of students that they have, more so the energy and passion they bring to the community. These four schools have had tremendous support from their students, and their community and that’s why they’re in the Final Four. Keep. Voting. Creativity! Each school does theme nights and chants (this year the roller coaster seems to be popular), but what is YOUR SCHOOL doing that’s unique? Let us know on Twitter with the hashtag (yes, people still use them) #PAPLSection or comment below! Fill your page! Why is your student section the best in SE Pa? We want to hear from YOU, whether it be students, faculty, parents, coaches, etc. Comment below and fill up your team page with video, photos and testimonials about why your school is the best.

Voting End: Sunday, October 15 at 11:59 p.m.