Pottsgrove girls soccer blanks Pottstown, 4-0

Pottsgrove 4, Pottstown 0 >> The Falcons rallied to score three goals during the second half en route to a PAC Frontier Division win over the Trojans.

Rebecca Delp scored a pair of goals during the second half while Skylar Glass and Hailey Strain added solo tallies for the game. Summer Walker and Grace Kegel preserved the shutout with a combined four-save effort in goal.

Upper Perkiomen 3, Upper Merion 1 >> Rianne Moll connected on two headers from Kayleigh Durning corner kicks to lead the Tribe to a PAC Frontier Division win over the Vikings.

Hannah Leight opened the scoring for UP with an unassisted goal during the first half. Nani Jones tallied the lone goal for UM.

Pope John Paul II 8, Phoenixville 0 >> Kayla Mesaros registered five points in leading the Golden Panthers to a PAC Frontier Division rout of the Phantoms.

Mesaros scored four goals and added an assist as Colleen Morton and Anastasia Kormos combined for the shutout in goal. Emily Hughes, Elizabeth Kropp and Julia Owens finished with a goal and an assist each. Casey Genovese added a goal while Mary Kate Shannon and Lainey Owens had assists.

Spring-Ford 2, Methacton 0 >> KK O’Donnell had a goal and an assist in the Rams’ PAC Liberty Division win over the Warriors.

Ally O’Connor had a goal, Kelly Franz had an assist and Carly Lare came away with the shutout win in goal for Spring-Ford.

Boyertown 4, Perkiomen Valley 0 >> Kaleigh Gallagher had a hand in all four goals during the Bears’ PAC Liberty Division win over the Vikings.

Gallagher scored twice and added a pair of assists while Grace Conover and Taylor Landis each scored once. Cassidy Landis and Mattie Gallagher combined for the shutout in goal.

Perkiomen School 4, Mercy Vocational 1 >> Sasha Vassallo notched a hat trick to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County League win over Mercy Vocational.

Vassallo scored twice during the first half, then added her team’s final goal in the second half after a score from Ava Kaiser. Perk goalkeeper Abbey Glavin made eight saves in the win.