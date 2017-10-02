Perk Valley clips Pope John Paul II in five sets

The Perkiomen Valley girls volleyball team rallied to pick up a 3-2 win over Pope John Paul II in a Pioneer Athletic Conference match that was extended to five sets on Monday evening.

The Vikings (8-1 PAC) won the first set 25-11, the third set 25-18 and the match-claiming final set 15-5. PJP (7-2 PAC) mixed in a 25-23 win and a 25-14 win in the second and fourth sets, respectively.

Ellie Min led Perk Valley win 44 assists and three kills while Sarah Straub had 15 kills and three aces to go along with Jess Oltman’s eight kills and three blocks. Liz Caruso led the PV defense with 17 digs followed close behind by Grace Herbein and Helena Clauhs, who each posted 16 digs.

Methacton 3, Owen J. Roberts 0 >> The Warriors swept the Wildcats in straight sets with set scores of 26-24, 25-14 and 25-7.

Emma Eglinton had 30 assists and five digs while Carli Ginther had 21 digs and four aces for Methacton. OJR’s Michelle Frank had five kills, a pair of blocks and four digs while Mikayla Johnson finished with two aces, four kills and four digs. Jordyn Chambers had 15 assists while Chloe Golas had three kills and three blocks.

Upper Merion 3, Norristown 0 >> The Vikings swept the Eagles by set scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-12.

Emma Andraka (16 service points) and Tori Wright split 26 kills while Kelly Moore posted 34 assists and three aces. Danielle Chung had three aces, three kills and a block.