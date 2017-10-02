Lower Merion boys’ soccer team undefeated in Central League

The Lower Merion boys’ soccer team (10-1, 6-0) heads into its Tuesday contest against Garnet Valley tied for first place in the Central League and ranked second in PIAA District One.

The Aces defeated Harriton, 1-0, Sept. 28. With 22 minutes left in the second half, Lower Merion junior midfielder Cole Sanchez headed a ball from Thomas Podrasky into the back of the net.

LM head coach Nico Severini said, “Harriton produced a lot of pressure for our back line the rest of the second half, but our defense played a very solid match.

“It was an exciting game, kudos to both teams. We came out with a game plan and stuck with it and played for each other. We step out onto the field each game with a Team Together mindset and work to play for each other and make the team find its rhythm. I am proud of the team.”

Aces’ senior goalie Sebastian Connelly had a key save with 10 minutes to go to preserve the victory for Lower Merion.