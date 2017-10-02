Lansdale Catholic’s Henesey scores 100th career goal in win over Bonner & Prendergast

Senior Kate Henesey scored twice today, including her 100th career goal as the Lansdale Catholic girls soccer team defeated host Bonner & Prendergast 5-0. Henesey now has 31 goals on the season for LC (10-3-1, 7-0-1).

Lansdale Catholic 5, Bonner & Prednergast 0

Goals-Assists: Emily Schall 2-0; Kate Henesey 2-2; Kelli Gillen 1-0; Gabby Quattrone 0-1; Taylor Connelly 0-1.

Shots: LC 11, AP 5.

Saves: LC, Julia Pistorius and Abby Shuster combined for 5; AP, Kayla McLaughlin 6.

Corner kicks: LC 2, AP 0.