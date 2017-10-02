Kirby, Owen J. Roberts field hockey down Perk Valley

Owen J. Roberts 1, Perkiomen Valley 0 >> Jenna Kirby’s unassisted first-half goal proved the difference in the Wildcats’ PAC Liberty Division win over the Vikings.

Cassie Mickelsavage made five saves in the shutout while PV keeper Hannah Roerden came up with nine stops.

Upper Perkiomen 5, Phoenixville 1 >> Abriana Gatto and Hope Flack had two goals apiece to lead the Tribe to a PAC Frontier Division win over the Phantoms.

Flack added an assist as Bella Carpenter rounded out the UP scoring. AiYi Young and Kaylie Siwy each posted assists while Carly Eidle came up with three saves in goal. Gabby Herschell scored Phoenixville’s lone goal on a feed from Aubrie Bleisblatt.

Spring-Ford 4, Norristown 1 >> The Rams jumped out to a three-goal lead during the first half en route to picking up a PAC Liberty Division win over the Eagles.

Caroline Todd posted a pair of assists while Kate Crist, Sarah Cooper, Mac Maloney and Erin Wilson scored goals in the win. Georgia Werkiser posted Norristown’s lone goal with 28 seconds left in regulation.

Methacton 5, Boyertown 0 >> The Warriors rallied and scored four second-half goals en route to a PAC Liberty Division win over the Bears.

Katy Benton scored three times while Liz Chipman finished with a goal and an assist as Molly Frey made one save to preserve the shutout. Olivia Hoover had a pair of assists while Mackenzie Henry had a goal and Emily Owens had an assist. Haley Gable and Hailey Levengood combined for 13 saves for Boyertown.

Pope John Paul II 2, Pottstown 0 >> Katie Schiele and Riley Maieve each tallied goals to secure the Golden Panthers’ PAC Frontier Division win over the Trojans.

Pottsgrove 6, Upper Merion 0 >> Riley Simon scored twice while Kathryn Henricksen and Anna Myers each had a goal and an assist to lead the Falcons past the Vikings in PAC Frontier Division play.

Jayde Yorgey and Bailey Murphy each added solo goals as Maggie Dallas posted a four-save shutout in the Pottsgrove cage.

Twin Valley 7, Daniel Boone 0 >> The Raiders jumped out to a five-goal lead at the break en route to a Berks Division I win over the Blazers.

Grace Hiddemen and Ashlyn Lennon each scored twice and Carly Servis finished with three assists. Boone keeper Katie Dotterweich had 14 saves.