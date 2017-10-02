Episcopal Academy forward Spencer Higgins is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The senior forward has tallied 16 goals and dished out eight assists for the Episcopal Academy boys’ soccer team (13-0 as of Monday Oct. 2). He also has played club soccer for the highly-ranked FC Montco Die Mannschaft team for the past four years. EA boys’ soccer head coach David Knox said, “Spencer is the ultimate striker and a delight to coach. When he’s not scoring unbelievable goals he is setting the table for others. His work rate is first class and he seems to get stronger and faster as the game goes on.”

Q: What do you think has been the key to your prolific scoring this fall? Is there one goal that you’ve scored this fall that particularly stands out in your memory – if so, can you describe how the play developed, and your role in it?

A: I think my composure in front of goal and my speed have helped me score goals this season. My most memorable goal came against St. Joe’s Prep in the first half of the game. Our right back, Cole Kreuzberger, carried the ball forward and played a through ball towards the corner flag. Billy Hoy got on the end of the pass, picked his head up and lofted a cross into the box. I sprinted to meet the ball in the box and sent a diving header into the back of the net to give us a 1-0 lead.

Q: EA has had some signature wins this fall (vs. Hill, Peddie, Lawrenceville and St. Joe’s Prep). What (to you) has been the most memorable moment of the season to date? Can you share your memory of that moment with us?

A: My favorite moment from the season so far is when we beat Hill at home. Since I first made the team in my freshman year, we had never beaten them. We started the game on the back foot but found our rhythm 20 minutes in and began to take control of the game. Then about five minutes after halftime, I scored two goals in quick succession to give us a 2-0 lead. With 20 minutes left in the game, we went down a man after a red card. However, the team rallied and worked even harder and we kept Hill scoreless, finishing the game 2-0. This was my favorite moment because of the total team effort that was required for us to achieve that result against a strong opponent.

Q: What do you think is the strongest part of your game? What are you working on most at the present time?

A: Right now, I think the strongest part of my game is my athleticism. It helps me create space and get past defenders to give my teammates and myself opportunities to score. Right now, I am working on different types of shooting in game-like situations to build on my skills in front of goal.

Q: Have you always played forward? What attracted you to the forward position?

A: Several years ago, I played defense but I have played forward for both club and high school since freshman year. I love playing up the field because it allows me to be creative and move freely in and out of space. Also, when I get the ball, I love running at defenders to keep them guessing.

Q: What (in your opinion) has been the highlight of your time with FC Montco Die Mannschaft? Can you share it with us?

A: The highlight was when we earned the No. 1 ranking nationally in the spring of 2016. It required a huge team effort over a number of months to accomplish this goal which is why it is such a fond memory.

Q: How long have you been attending EA? What attracted you to EA?

A: I have been at EA since pre-kindergarten. Although I did not make the decision to enroll, I know that EA is the best place for me because of its balance of academic rigor, competitive sports and focus on character.

Q: What colleges are among your current favorites? What do you think you might like to major in? Is there a career path that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: I am looking at schools on the East Coast that offer very strong programs in either economics or business because I would like to pursue a career in finance.

Q: You wear No. 5 for EA. Was there a reason you chose this number – does this number have any significance to you?

A: I chose the number because I wore it during the season last year and I also wear it for club soccer.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-game preparation the day of a game.

A: During the day before a game, I usually drink four bottles of water. And before the warm-up, I listen to music to focus and visualize myself making plays in the game to come.

Q: Who have been your biggest soccer mentors, and what was the most important thing each of them taught you?

A: My club soccer coach, Dom Balsamo, has been one of the biggest influences in my soccer career. When I joined his team during the summer entering my freshman year, I struggled to find my rhythm. At a time when I didn’t have much faith in my abilities, he saw my potential and encouraged me to play with confidence. In addition, David Knox, my high school coach, has challenged me to be a leader on the field and he has helped me set high goals to work towards.

Fun facts – Spencer Higgins

Favorite TV show: Game of Thrones.

Favorite movie: Get Out.

Favorite athlete: Neymar.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: UnFazed by Lil Uzi Vert.

Favorite team: Real Madrid.

Favorite pre-game meal: Chicken caesar salad and Clif bar.

Favorite color: navy.

Person I most admire: “I most admire my mom because of her work ethic and because she always pushes me to be even better than I think I can be.”

Family members: parents Steve and Peri; sister Dylan.

(To be selected as Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated by his coach.)