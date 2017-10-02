Conestoga football team spends Service Day at Coatesville VA Medical Center

Coatesville – The Gridiron Club and the Conestoga High School football team spent their annual Service Day event at Coatesville VA Medical Center Sept. 30, the Pioneers’ second year in a row at the center.

Armed with rakes, gloves and leaf blowers, the Pioneers, along with head coach Marquis Weeks and assistant coaches Tre Hadrick and Matt Kaminskas, worked together to clear and beautify the grounds of the VA Medical Center in preparation for the the center’s Veterans Day events.

The Gridiron Club and the Conestoga football team presented a check for $500 to David’s Drive 831 (DD831), a local non-profit 501 (c) (3) public charity committed to improving the quality of life for hospitalized and homeless veterans in need in the community.

DD831 was created in memory of David Turner Jr., a devoted volunteer at the VA Medical Center who died suddenly at the age of 20 of a suspected heart arrhythmia. Turner had a tremendous respect for the veterans he served; many of whom were homeless, in early recovery and came to the hospital without essentials, such as undergarments and socks. Turner had a vision to provide veterans with these items, and in that spirit of giving and in support of DD831, each Conestoga High School football player donated at least one package of socks, undershirts, or underwear for the veterans at the VA Medical Center.

In fiscal year 2015, the Coatesville VA Medical Center served 19,880 Veteran patients, and had 251,528 outpatient visits, and 2,777 inpatient and residential admissions. There are 396 operating beds, and approximately 1,270 employees. To learn more about DD831, visit their website at www.DavidsDrive831.org.