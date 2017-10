Erin Cutcliff and Lexi Chiarlone scored to rally Springfield to a 2-1 triumph over Avon Grove in nonleague action.

All of the scoring was in the first h alf, Jamie Perkins netting a goal to give Avon Grove the early lead.

Cutcliff headed home a corner kick from Olivia Little to knot the score, and Lexi Chiarlone tallied from 25 yards on a pass from Erin Gormley for the winner.

Goalie Shannon Cutcliff recorded 10 saves for the Cougars (7-3-1).

Megan Kristman notched 14 saves for Avon Grove.