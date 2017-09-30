Santora’s two goals lift Sacred Heart field hockey past Springfield

Danielle Santora scored two goals, including the winner as Sacred Heart Academy defeated stubborn Springfield, 4-2, in nonleague action.

Marylauren Franz and Santora scored to stake the Lions (6-6) to a 2-0 lead.

The Cougars tied the match on goals from Michaela Travers and Arden Turner but Santora and Hannah Seifried answered with goals for the Lions.

Seifried added two assists, Julia Flood one.

Kennett 7, Interboro 0 >> Sydney Thureen and Stephanie Oleykowski (one assist) tallied two goals apiece to lead Kennett to the win.

Goalie Sophia Harley recorded 16 saves for the Buccaneers, aided by defenders Lily Bonner, Kayla Munger and Maddy Munger.