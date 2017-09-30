Episcopal Academy tops Westtown, pushes win streak to 13

For Episcopal Academy boys soccer, it’s lucky No. 13.

Spencer Higgins tallied a goal and an assist in the first half as Episcopal ran out to a 3-0 win over Westtown for its 13th straight win to open the season.

Harrison Malone and Chase Julicher also scored for EA. Colin Loughhead and Johnny Cunningham notched assists.

In other nonleague play:

Marple Newtown 3, Pope John Paul II 2 >> Tommy Wenger scored off an assist from Chad Lairdieson 10 minutes into the second half, a second goal in 10 minutes to help the Tigers erase a halftime deficit and claim the win.

Lairdieson assisted on a goal by Luke Ciavardelli and scored courtesy of a Marco Mesoraca setup. Dan Quimby made four saves in goal for the Tigers.

Methacton 3, Penncrest 1 >> Matt Arbogast staked the Lions to a halftime lead, but Penncrest couldn’t hang on. Max Brown set up the goal, and Kieran Wilmot stopped 12 shots for Penncrest (4-8).

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 2, Penn Wood 2 >> Bastien Pigeot and Kho Tuang scored in the first half, and the Knights (8-4-1, 4-0-1) held on late Friday night in a game called due to four Penn Wood red cards. AP maintains the high ground in the race for a Del Val title.

Romario Sterling and Andrew Nmah scored for Penn Wood.