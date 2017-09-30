Cairy’s hat trick powers Sun Valley’s rout of Chichester

Joey Cairy erupted for three goals and one assist and Jack Segool got the clean sheet as Sun Valley rolled to a 7-0 win over Chichester in nonleague soccer Saturday.

Zach Montgomery tallied two goals, Evan Roland and Lucy Gutierrez one each for the Vanguards (4-7-1).

Ian Roland contributed four assists and goalie Jack Segool stopped seven shots to get his second shutout of the season.

Archbishop Ryan 1, Bonner & Prendergast 0 >> Will Stackhouse scored the game-winner in the second half for Ryan. Tony Harper registered 10 saves for host Bonner/Prendie.

Christian Academy 7, Calvary Christian 1 >> In a Bicentennial game, Jessie Britain scored three goals, Grant Sareyka two to power the Crusaders (8-3, 6-2). Nate Doorly and Caleb Chambers tallied the other goals.

Sun Valley 6, Chichester 0 >> The Vanguards received solo tallies from Deanna Baker, Devon Linn, Shannon Purfield, Leah Roth, Kassidy Lambert and Chiara Robinson. Goalie Amy Parker notched the shutout.

In the Bicentennial League:

Calvary Christian 3, Christian Academy 1 >> Lindsay Haseltine scored the lone goal for the Crusaders 5-6, 3-4).