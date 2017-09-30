Connect with us

Fall Sports

Cairy’s hat trick powers Sun Valley’s rout of Chichester

Joey Cairy erupted for three goals and one assist and Jack Segool got the clean sheet as Sun Valley rolled to a 7-0 win over Chichester in nonleague soccer Saturday.

Zach Montgomery tallied two goals, Evan Roland and Lucy Gutierrez one each for the Vanguards (4-7-1).

Ian Roland contributed four assists and goalie Jack Segool stopped seven shots to get his second shutout of the season.

Archbishop Ryan 1, Bonner & Prendergast 0 >> Will Stackhouse scored the game-winner in the second half for Ryan. Tony Harper registered 10 saves for host Bonner/Prendie.

Christian Academy 7, Calvary Christian 1 >> In a Bicentennial game, Jessie Britain scored three goals, Grant Sareyka two to power the Crusaders (8-3, 6-2). Nate Doorly and Caleb Chambers tallied the other goals.

Sun Valley 6, Chichester 0 >> The Vanguards received solo tallies from Deanna Baker, Devon Linn, Shannon Purfield, Leah Roth, Kassidy Lambert and Chiara Robinson. Goalie Amy Parker notched the shutout.

In the Bicentennial League:

Calvary Christian 3, Christian Academy 1 >> Lindsay Haseltine scored the lone goal for the Crusaders 5-6, 3-4).

