Smith’s OT goal adds up to a win for Upper Darby

Marie Smith scored in overtime to pilot Upper Darby past Delco Christian, 2-1, Friday in a nonleague collision.

Smith and Skylar McCullough assisted on Brea Roberts’ opening goal in the first half. Brooke van Eerden hit back for the Knights in the second half, but Smith settled it in overtime.

Mariama Keita stopped two shots for UD. Opposite number Rachel Yeung made eight saves.

In other nonleague action:

Penncrest 3, Coatesville 1 >> Maitlin Combs, Kerry Peyton and Hannah Christensen each scored as the Lions scored a win. Emerson Smith chipped in an assist, Abby Race stood out in defense and Audrey Bassett made six saves in goal.

Archbishop Carroll 3, Hill School 0 >> Mary Kate Kearney turned aside seven shots to earn the shutout for the Patriots.

Megan Curry, Alex Almonte and Hannah Bateman supplied the goals. Katie Labella and Jade Orsatti contributed assists.