Smith, Newlon lead Strath Haven over Haverford

Kevin Smith carded a 4-over par 39 and Ben Newlon added a 6-over 41 to help Strath Haven edge Haverford, 213-214, at Merion West and tie the Fords for third place in the Central League.

Freshman Riley Quartermain birdied the par-3 sixth to finish at 4-over 39 for Haverford. Emmett Fox came in with a 5-over 40

In the Del Val League:

Glen Mills 272, Interboro 282 >> Seth Eagle shot a team-best 52 and Victor Morales followed that up with a 54 to lead Glen Mills. Christopher Buggs shot a 55 for Glen Mills, who finished 3-1 in league play.

Stone Trainor had match-best 44 and Rocca Clonna shot a 56 for the Bucs.