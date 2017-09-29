Pennridge overcomes sluggish start to beat Council Rock South

EAST ROCKHILL >> Pennridge’s Kyle Schetter ran for two touchdowns after halftime, his second coming with 3:32 remaining in the fourth quarter to break a 28-28 tie as the Rams survived a sluggish start to beat Council Rock South 35-28 in a Suburban One League non-conference contest Thursday night at Helman Field.

The visiting Golden Hawks scored on the game’s first offensive play as Elias Mayo went around the right side and kept going 75 yards for a quick 7-0 lead 21 seconds in.

Council Rock South lead 21-14 at halftime but the Rams (3-2, 2-1 SOL Continental) — who had a pair of turnovers and had another drive end on downs in the first half — finally got going early in the third, reaching the end zone twice in a 3:57 span to take the lead.

Quarterback Christian Jabbar pulled the Golden Hawks (2-4, 1-1 SOL National) back even as he dashed 43 yards for a TD at 7:14 in the third. CR South drove inside the Pennridge 30 on the next three series, but all three ended the Hawks unable to convert on fourth down.

Getting the ball at their own 22 with 5:26 left in regulation, the Rams needed five plays to grab a 35-28 lead. Zak Kantor hit an open Joe Devine downfield for 48 yards and three plays later Schetter punched it from three yards out.

CR South got to the Pennridge 43 but back-to-back incompletions sealed the win for the Rams.

Schetter paced Pennridge with 105 yards on seven carries. Ryan Garner ran 11 times for 68 yards and a score. Kantor was 11-of-22 passing for 170 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions — finding Devine four times for 135 yards.

Jabbar had 106 yards and a score on 13 carries and also went 14-of-211 passing for 115 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Mayo ran 10 times for 98 yards.

Jabbar connected with Andrew Vera for a 30-yard touchdown as South went up 14-0 at 10:50 in the second quarter.

Devine grabbed a Kantor ball thrown downfield then raced into the end zone finish the 53-yard TD strike to make it 14-7 at 9:42. But the Golden Hawks regained their two-touchdown advantage at 5:42 when Jabbar found Vera again — this time from 15 yards out.

Pennridge was back within seven 62 seconds later, Garner working through then away from the South defense for a 47-yard TD run at 4:40.

The Rams received the kickoff to start the third quarter and needed just two plays to tie the Golden Hawks, Kantor bursting up the middle on a 41-yard touchdown run at 11:28.

Council Rock South was forced to punt from its own five and two plays later, Schetter scored from 32 yards out at 8:31 for the Rams’ first lead of the game.