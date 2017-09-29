Mead, Barr help unbeaten Upper Moreland past Cheltenham

CHELTENHAM >> Caleb Mead got it started.

Sterlen Barr finished it off.

That would be Upper Moreland’s 34-9 win over host Cheltenham Friday night that pushed the Golden Bears’ record to 6-0.

Mead scored on a 63-yard run on the game’s fourth play from scrimmage.

But soon after, Barr got back to solidifying his early-season rep as one of the district’s top game breakers.

The senior speedster galloped for 244 yards on 26 carries as the Bears remained perfect.

The Panthers were no match for the Golden Bears ground game, which would finish with well over 300 yards for the fourth time this season.

“Hey, we’re just looking to go 1-0 every week,” said Bears head coach Adam Beach after his team won going away for the second time in three weeks. “This is a good senior class that has grown up together and we’re expecting a lot from them.

“And it’s all kind of come together for us.”

As for the details, Mead took a handoff from quarterback Brendan Olexa on the fourth snap and didn’t stop running until the Bears had the lead.

The Panthers countered with a drive that ended with a Justin Grady 28-yard field goal.

But the Bears would take command of the game two series later.

Ironically, the visitors were rewarded for not making a first down on fourth-and-three from their own 10-yard line.

A run by Mead came up short, giving the Panthers a first-and-10 from the Bears’ 13-yard line.

But the Panthers couldn’t capitalize.

Panthers quarterback Jordan Gyabaah got seven yards on first down and a run by Jamir Barnes got Cheltenham a first-and-goal at the 2.

But another Barnes tote lost two yards and after Gyabaah got those two yards back on the next snap, the quarterback threw an incomplete pass on third down to force a field goal try.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, Grady’s kick sailed wide right and Cheltenham was denied.

Five plays later, Barr bolted 52 yards for a touchdown and Upper Moreland was never headed.

“We pride ourselves on being aggressive,” Beach said. “We got the look we wanted, but unfortunately we came up a little short.”

Now down 18, the Panthers imploded.

Gyabaah was intercepted on the next Panthers possession, and the Bears were all but cooked.

They got some life on the first drive of the second half when a 56-yard run by Barnes set up a Gyabaah-to-Jordan Green-Hinson 12-yard touchdown pass.

But the Panthers would not score again, although they got close late in the fourth quarter.

“We’re just trying to win as a team,” Barr said, “and if everyone comes together and does what they have to do, we’ll be successful.”

Barr added scoring runs of 65 and 10 yards in the fourth quarter and the Bears were able to relax over the game’s final minutes.

UPPER MORELAND 34, CHELTENHAM 9

CHELTENHAM 3 0 6 0 — 9

U MORELAND. 14 7 0 13 — 34

First Quarter

UM – Caleb Mead 63 run (Pennapacker kick)

CH – Grady 29 FG

UM – Barr 24 run (Pennapacker kick)

Second Quarter

UM – Barr 52 run (Pennapacker kick)

Third Quarter

CH – Green-Hinson 12 pass from Gyabaah (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

CH – Barr 65 run (Pennapacker kick)

CH – Barr 10 run (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

UMoreland Cheltenham

First downs 15 8

Rushes-Yards 44-339 32-134

Passing yards 57 72

Total yards 396 279

Passing 6-14-0 5-16-1

Punts-Average 3-45.5 4-23.6

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 5-47 7-48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: UPPER MORELAND — Sterlen Barr 26-244, 4 TDs; Caleb Mead 9-77, 1 TD; Brendan Olexa 9-17. CHELTENHAM—Jamir Barnes 17-96; Amir Watson 4-11; Jordan Gyabaah 11-27.

Passing: UPPER MORELAND – Brendan Olexa 6-14-0 ints., 57 yds.. CHELTENHAM — Jordan Gyabaah 3-11-2 ints., 45 yds., 1 TD; Adonis Hunter 2-5-0 ints., .27 yds.

Receiving: UPPER MORELAND – Cole Kitchen 2-33; Ronnie Perrelli 1-6; Caleb Mead 3-18 . CHELTENHAM — Jordan Green-Hinson 2-35, 1 TD; Mason Jones 1-11; Lateef Harris 2-26..

Interceptions: UPPER MORELAND – Cole Kitchen. CHELTENHAM- None..