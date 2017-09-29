Kichula’s late goal sees Notre Dame to win

Emma Kichula fired home a free kick in the 78th minute to hand Notre Dame a 2-1 win over Ridley Friday.

Juliet Marchesani also scored for the Irish, and Caroline Kramer made five saves in goal.

Sarah Hurley set up Kayley Smith’s goal in the first half for Ridley, which benefitted from nine saves from Sydney Zimmerman.

In other nonleague action:

Episcopal Academy 1, Conestoga 0 >> Olivia Dirks took a pass from Anna Salvucci, beat a defender and roofed the only goal of the game in the second half to lead the Churchwomen (8-1). Hannah Moriarty posted the clean sheet with eight saves. Maeve Regan stopped seven shots for Conestoga.

Merion Mercy 3, Upper Darby 1 >> Alexis McElhone turned home a feed from Jaclyn Castell in the second half, and Alyssa Hanrahan stopped four saves, but the Royals fell.

Lauren Andruszko, Teresa Hegarty and Liz Norton scored for Merion Mercy.