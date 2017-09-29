Hickey’s record doesn’t get O’Hara past Carroll

So strong was Archbishop Carroll’s outside hitting that even a historic night from Cardinal O’Hara’s Breanna Hickey couldn’t deter the Patriots.

Hickey pounded away 21 kills, a Cardinal O’Hara single-game record, to go with 10 digs, but Carroll claimed a 3-1 Catholic League win.

Maeve Boylan added 26 assists, nine digs and three kills, and Siobhan Boylan added eight kills and four blocks for O’Hara (11-2, 5-1), which fell by game scores of 25-13, 25-18, 24-26 and 25-17.

In other nonleague action:

Sun Valley 3, Ridley 0 >> Hannah Vickers did a little of everything with 13 kills, 16 assists and five blocks as the Vanguards battled out a trio of tight games, 25-20, 25-23 and 26-24.

Olivia Nickerson posted a double-double of 11 kills and 11 digs, and Kristine Geunther found enough time around burying nine kills to dish 19 assists for Sun Valley (8-5).

Melanie June did her defensive best for Ridley with 22 digs and five aces. Angela April tallied a double-double of 16 kills and 11 digs, Jackie Kelly dished 23 assists and Maria Brown put down six kills for the Green Raiders.

Downingtown West 3, Penncrest 1 >> Tina Balta handed out 31 assists and plucked a dozen digs, but the Lions lost by game scores of 25-22, 20-25, 25-17 and 25-23.

Julie Kasper (11 kills), Lily Mallon (10) Jordan Schuller (nine) and Carly Venit (seven) paced the attack. Kasper and Schuller combined for 19 digs for the Lions (5-5).

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 3, Chester 0 >> Taylor Eiserman blasted 18 aces to go with 10 kills as AP (9-4, 8-0 Del Val) remained unbeaten in the league by game scores of 25-9, 25-11, 25-10.

Ashley Green paired five aces with 15 assists. Vicki Natale added three aces and 12 assists, Jesse Jirak had four aces and four kills and Elianna Gauillan tallied five kills for AP.