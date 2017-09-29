Harvey nets first career goal in TCA’s loss

Jordie Harvey scored the first goal of her career and Hannah Sareyk also had a goal but the Christian Academy fell to MaST Charter, 4-2, in a Bicentennial League match. Lindsay Haseltine assisted on both of her team’s goals while Jessica Searfass and Grace Gormley combined for six saves for the Christian Academy (5-5, 3-3).

Dock Mennonite 4, Delco Christian 0 >> Kate Green and Faith Warmhold combined for 21 saves for the Knights.

In the Catholic League:

Archbishop Ryan 6, Archbishop Carroll 0 >> Junior Grace Grube and freshman Grace DiMascio had solid games in the midfield for the Patriots.