Barkdoll takes 45th to highlight Paul Short Run

Taylor Barkdoll finished 45th in the girls Brown Race at the Paul Short Run at Lehigh University Friday, clocking in at 19 minutes, 30 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.

As a team, Strath Haven finished 21st, well behind champion Centerville. Olivia Malley was 110th, and Ava Crawford finished 113th.

Sacred Heart’s Kayleigh Doyle crossed the line 90th in 20:08.

The Strath Haven boys finished 18th in the boys team race, won by Spring-Ford. Cole Worth led the way in 94th place in a time of 16:42. Josh Malley was 103rd, while Jacob Davidson was three spots behind him.

