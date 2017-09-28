Undefeated CB South another test for North Penn

North Penn has faced a quality opponent every week so far this season and Week 6 is no different.

The Knights, No. 7 in PA Prep Live’s Top 20, host No. 16 Central Bucks South Thursday at 7 p.m. at Crawford Stadium.

North Penn sits at 3-2 overall this year with wins against No. 17 Pennsbury, No. 20 Central Bucks West and No. 14 Pennridge and losses to No. 2 La Salle and No. 4 Downingtown East.

To make that start even more difficult, all of those games were on the road.

Now, the Knights return home with first place in the Suburban One League Continental Conference on the line. Both teams are 2-0 in league play and CB South is a perfect 5-0 overall.

This promises to be a battle of strength versus strength. North Penn has scored at least 28 points in all five games and averages 34.8 points per game. South has held its opponent to seven points or less four times and allows 9.6 points per game.

The Knights have plenty of offensive fire power. Last week against Pennridge, KJ Cartwright ran for 161 yards and a touchdown while Khan Jamal added 56 yards and two scores. Steve DePaul threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Owen Thomas caught five passes for 120 yards and a score.

Central Bucks South shut out Souderton a week ago, 20-0. Linebacker Matt Norris had a fumble recovery and made two 4th-and-1 tackles short of the sticks. As a team, they didn’t allow a first down in the second or third quarters.

The Titans started a new quarterback in their win over Souderton — sophomore Josh Consoletti, who was filling in for injured senior Jack Johns (shoulder). Consoletti is in line to get the start Thursday night after completing 11-of-22 passes for 125 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Ryan Watson led South’s rushing attack with 148 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

The Knights schedule gets a little easier after South. They’ll host CB East (2-3, 1-1), play at Souderton (1-4, 0-2) and finish the regular season with home games against William Tennent (0-5, 0-2) and Abington (2-3, 0-2).

Souderton at Central Bucks East

Time/Place: Thursday, 3:30 p.m., at 1st Lt. Colby Umbrell Field at Patriot Stadium, Central Bucks East High School.

On Twitter: @khunter10.

Records: The Indians are 1-4 overall and 0-2 in Suburban One League Continental Conference play. The Patriots are 2-3 overall and 1-1 in Suburban One League Continental Conference play.

Last Week: Souderton lost to Central Bucks South, 20-0. Central Bucks East beat William Tennent, 35-14.

Last Season: Central Bucks East won a wild game 37-36 when East scored a touchdown and kicked the extra point with 59 seconds remaining.

Players to Watch: Souderton’s Deandre Wakefield was able to find some room early on the ground against a strong South defense last week. East quarterback Evan O’Donnell threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win.

Prediction: CB East 27, Souderton 10.

Council Rock South at Pennridge

Time/Place: Thursday, 7 p.m., at Helman Field, Pennridge High School.

On Twitter: @mpcabrey.

Records: The Golden Hawks are 2-3 overall and 1-1 in Suburban One League National Conference play. The Rams, ranked 14th in the Pa Prep Live Top 20, are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Suburban One League Continental Conference play

Last Week: Council Rock South beat Abington 28-13. Pennridge lost to North Penn 45-35.

Last Season: Pennridge won 28-0.

Players to Watch: CR South offensive lineman John Dooley stands at 6-3, 295 pounds with the power to move any defender. Pennridge running backs Ryan Garner and Josh Pinkney can score from anywhere on the field.

Prediction: Pennridge 31, Council Rock South 21.

Wissahickon at Upper Dublin

Time/Place: Thursday, 7 p.m., at Cardinal Stadium, Upper Dublin High School.

On Twitter: @emor09.

Records: The Trojans are 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Suburban One League American Conference play. The Cardinals are 2-2 overall and 1-1 in Suburban One League American Conference play.

Last Week: Wissahickon lost to Plymouth Whitemarsh 20-0. Upper Dublin lost to Quakertown, 34-28 in overtime.

Last Season: Upper Dublin won 37-6.

Players to Watch: Wissahickon’s Antaun Lloyd is one of the best cover corners in the area and is featured on offense. Upper Dublin running back Malik Bootman rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns last week.

Prediction: Upper Dublin 38, Wissahickon 14.

Upper Merion at Upper Perkiomen

Time/Place: Thursday, 7 p.m., at Upper Perkiomen.

Records: Upper Merion is 0-5 overall and 0-1 in Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier division play. Upper Perkiomen is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division play.

Last Week: The Vikings lost to Pottsgrove 49-0. The Indians beat Phoenixville 44-20.

Last Season: Upper Perkiomen won 26-8.

Players to Watch: Vikings coach Victor Brown liked the improvements he’s seen from quarterback Anthony Swenda this season. Upper Perk’s Tyler Whary and Tyrese Reid combined for 306 rushing yards last week.

Prediction: Upper Perkiomen 35, Upper Merion 17.

Perkiomen Valley at Boyertown

Time/Place: Thursday, 7 p.m., at Boyertown.

Records: Perk Valley, ranked 12th in the latest PA Prep Live Top 20, is 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division play. Boyertown is 1-4 overall and 1-0 in Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division play.

Last Week: Perk Valley beat Owen J. Roberts 27-0. Boyertown beat Methacton 54-14.

Last Season: Perk Valley won 30-0.

Players to Watch: PV linebacker Noah Shine leads a defense that’s pitched two shutouts already this season. Boyertown QB Ayden Mathias accounted for three touchdowns last week.

Prediction: Perk Valley 24, Boyertown 10.

Phoenixville at Pope John Paul II

Time/Place: Thursday, 7 p.m., at the Conshohocken A Field

Records: Phoenixville is 0-5 overall and 0-1 in Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division play. Pope John Paul II is 5-0 overall and 1-0 in Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division play.

Last Week: The Phantoms lost to Upper Perkiomen 44-20. The Golden Panthers beat Pottstown 38-13.

Last Season: Pope John Paul II won 20-14.

Players to Watch: Phoenixville’s Travis Panella ran for 150 yards on 26 carries last week. PJP running back AJ Natale ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns last week.

Prediction: Pope John Paul II 35, Phoenixville 24.

Father Judge at La Salle

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Plymouth Whitemarsh

On Twitter: @khunter10.

Records: Father Judge is 2-3 overall and 0-1 in Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division play. La Salle, ranked 2nd in PA Prep Live’s Top 20, is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division play.

Last Week: Father Judge beat Salesianum (Del.) 21-20. La Salle beat Archbishop Ryan 45-7.

Last Season: La Salle won 35-7.

Players to Watch: Judge quarterback Shane Dooley has thrown for over 800 yards and 11 touchdowns in five games. La Salle’s Octavius Carter makes an impact on offense and special teams.

Prediction: La Salle 38, Father Judge 14.

Lansdale Catholic at Conwell-Egan

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Truman

Records: Lansdale Catholic is 1-3 overall and 1-1 in Philadelphia Catholic League Blue Division play. Conwell-Egan is 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Philadelphia Catholic League Blue Division play.

Last Week: Lansdale Catholic lost to West Catholic 40-28. Conwell-Egan beat Schuylkill Valley 56-24.

Last Season: Conwell-Egan won 26-0.

Players to Watch: LC’s Andrew McDonald has two interceptions so far. Egan’s Patrick Garwo has rushed for 620 yards and nine touchdowns this year.

Prediction: Conwell-Egan 31, Lansdale Catholic 21.

Methacton at Spring-Ford

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Spring-Ford

Records: Methacton is 0-5 overall and 0-1 in Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division play. Spring-Ford is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division play.

Last Week: The Rams beat Norristown, 49-6. Methacton lost to Boyertown, 54-14.

Last Season: Spring-Ford won, 45-0.

Players to Watch: Methacton QB Dylan Schultz will try to get the Warriors offense on track. Spring-Ford Justin DeFrancesco scored five touchdowns last week.

Prediction: Spring-Ford 42, Methacton 14.

Archbishop Carroll at Roman Catholic

Time/Place: Saturday, 1 p.m., Northwest Super Site

Records: The Patriots are 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division play. The Cahillites are 0-5 overall and 0-1 in Philadelphia Catholic League Red Deivision play.

Last Week: Carroll lost to St. Joseph’s Prep 38-6. Roman lost to Archbishop Wood 38-6.

Last Season: Roman won 20-7.

Players to Watch: Carroll’s Zach Butler leads the Catholic League with three interceptions. Marquise Cooper should lead the Roman rushing attack.

Prediction: Archbishop Carroll 20, Roman Catholic 17.

Norristown at Owen J. Roberts

Time/Place: Saturday, 7 p.m., at Owen J. Roberts

Records: The Eagles are 1-4 overall and 0-1 in Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division play. OJR is 4-1 overall and 0-1 in Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division play.

Last Week: Norristown lost to Spring-Ford 49-6. Owen J. Roberts lost to Perk Valley 27-0.

Last Season: Owen J. Roberts won 40-21.

Players to Watch: Eagles quarterback Isaiah Webb looks to build off a 236-yard performance last week. OJR QB Dawson Stuart accounted for four touchdowns two weeks ago against Upper Merion.

Prediction: Owen J. Roberts 24, Norristown 14.