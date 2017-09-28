Travers’ goal lifts Springfield in OT

Michaela Travers scored 11:03 into overtime to lift Springfield to a 2-1 Central League victory over Ridley. Arden Turner also scored for the Cougars. Allison Whaley had the goal for Ridley.

Penncrest 6, Upper Darby 1 >> Margaret How-Consiglio recorded a hat trick to lead the Lions. Marie Smith scored for the Royals.

Garnet Valley 2, Marple Newtown 1 >> Clara Burke’s goal in the second half, off a pass from Alicia Bartosik, was the difference for the Jaguars. Tina Rawa had the first goal for GV.

Kristen Rutecki tied the game for Marple in the second half off an assist from Gia DeAngelis.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 1, Archbishop Wood 0 >> Bunny Ripp and Katie Shallow teamed up for the only goal and Gianna Gatto led a defense that did not allow a shot on goal.

Archbishop Carroll 15, Bishop McDevitt 0 >> Katie Labella pumped home seven goals for the Patriots. Megan Curry chipped in with two goals.

Bonner & Prendergast 7, Lansdale Catholic 1 >> Allison Martin scored the first four goals for the Pandas (5-3, 4-0 PCL). The last two were assisted by Reagan Dolan.