Townsend sets pace for Garnet Valley

Amy Townsend (22:53) and Sydney Pyon (23:17) crossed the line in second and third place respectively and it was enough for Garnet Valley to grab wins over Radnor, 25-30, and Harriton, 26-31. Meg Packer was Radnor’s best finisher with a time of 24:24, good for seventh.

Lower Merion wins twice >> The Aces earned victories over both Upper Darby (23-35) and Springfield (19-42). Upper Darby’s Wilbertrice Boduo and Denise Cisco made sure the Royals came away with a win of their own. The duo finished in second and third place to help Upper Darby to a 20-41 over Springfield.

Haven takes two >> The Panthers placed eight runners in the top 10 in victories over Ridley (20-40) and Marple Newtown (15-50). The Green Raiders also defeated the Tigers, 19-40. Ridley’s Jamie Green was the top finisher with a time of 23:11. Eight Haven runners finished behind her, led by Lydia Elia at 23:22.

Conestoga sweeps >> Dominique Schultz led a 1-2-3 finish as the Pioneers topped Haverford, 19-36 and Penncrest, 19-45. The Fords defeated the Lions, 19-44. Lindsey Scheivert placed fourth to lead Haveford. Liz Egan was fifth for Penncrest.