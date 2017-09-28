Rehak’s hat trick powers Episcopal field hockey

Maddie Rehak netted a hat trick and Sofia Acosta put through a goal of her own as Episcopal Academy upended Bonner & Prendergast, 4-0, in a nonleague game. Lindsey Walling, Olivia Tuma and Kelly Smith had one assist apiece while goalkeeper Caroline Kelly had three saves for the Churchwomen (9-1).

In the Inter-Ac:

Agnes Irwin 6, Penn Charter 0 >> Grace Weise and Kacy Hogarth scored two goals each while Alex Convey added two helpers for Agnes Irwin (6-3, 1-2). Emma Macaione and Emma van der Veen also had a goal apiece.

In the Del-Val League:

Interboro 3, Academy Park 0 >> Ro Murphy had two goals and an assist and Lily Bonner had two assists for the Bucs (4-7, 3-0). Molly Dowling also had a goal and goalkeeper Sophia Harley earned his first shutout of the season with six saves.

Taylor Zan had 10 saves for the Knights.

In the Bicentennial League:

Dock Mennonite 2, Delco Christian 0 >> Rachel Yeung made 10 saves in goal for the Knights (1-9, 1-7)

In nonleague action:

Academy of Notre Dame 1, Merion Mercy 1 >> Jessica Schneider scored the lone goal for the Irish (7-0-2) and goalkeeper Katie Liebeskind made seven saves.