Michniak, Webster help Sacred Heart keep streak alive

Juliana Michniak totaled 17 kills, 13 digs, five aces and three blocks and teammate Jaycee Webster added 13 kills, 11 digs and four aces Thursday to lift Sacred Heart over St. Basil Academy, 3-2, in a Catholic Academies League volleyball match. That extended Sacred Heart’s winning streak to eight. The individual game scores were 20-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-15 and 15-7.

Hannah Martinson chipped in 32 assists, 12 digs and six aces for Sacred Heart (9-4, 6-3).

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 3, West Chester East 0 >> Hannah Vickers led the way with 26 assists, seven aces and four kills, Olivia Nickerson had six kills and six aces, and Gia DiEmido had four aces and five kills for the Vanguards (8-5, 5-3).

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 3, West Catholic 0 >> Emily Collins tied the O’Hara single-game record with 10 aces, Juliana Kissinger had nine assists and three aces, and Amanda McTaggart added five aces and three kills for the Lions (11-1, 5-0). The individual game scores were 25-13, 25-8 and 25-6.

In nonleague action:

Radnor 3, Christopher Dock 1 >> Senior co-captain Becca Goldberg had 13 kills and 11 digs, Erica DiCarlo had 22 assists and Sammy Scannipieco added 28 digs for the Raiders. The individual game scores were 25-19, 25-22, 11-25 and 25-23.

Haverford 3, Bonner & Prendergast 2 >> Natalie Claffey had seven kills and eight digs, Shannon Durkin and Madison Oxenberg each had four kills and four blocks, and Ariana McGeary added six kills and four blocks for the Pandas (4-5).