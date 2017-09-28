Lederer helps Penncrest take Central League lead

The Central League’s two undefeated teams met Wednesday with a regular season championship on the line. Penncrest (9-0), behind pace-setter Avery Lederer, eked past Haverford (8-1), 26-29, to take the lead in the race for the Central League title.

Lederer ran 17:24 at Mill Road Park on a tough course in hot conditions. He crossed the finish line 15 seconds ahead of the Fords’ top man, Mike Donnelly. A third place finish from Justin Senackerib of Penncrest, also at 17:39, proved crucial. The Lions beat Conestoga 15-50, as did Haverford. Each team has one meet left in the regular season.

Lower Merion cruises >> It was the Aces’ day overall as Lower Merion placed five runners in the top seven to claim victories over Upper Darby (22-39) and Springfield (15-40).The Royals defeated the Cougars, 21-39, thanks to Jarnail Dhillon’s first-place finish.

Harriton wins twice >> Even with five runners among the top 10, Garnet Valley couldn’t keep pace with the Rams. Harriton defeated Garnet, 21-34, and Radnor, 15-50. Sean Garrett led the Jaguars with a time of 18:00, good for fourth place.

Ridley goes 2-0 >> With three of the four top finishers, the Green Raiders downed Strath Haven (26-30) and Marple Newtown (25-30). Zack Forney crossed the finish line first in 18:12 for Ridley with the Tigers’ Mike Van Der Loo right behind him by a good distance at 19:46. Andrew Bjorkelo (20:05) and Dylan Falkowski (20:06) completed the trio at the top of the results for the Green Raiders. Strath Haven, behind fifth place Andrew Pak, narrowly defeated Marple, 27-28, in the other result.