Kelly’s OT goal lifts North Penn over CB East, into 1st-place tie in SOL Continental

Erica Kelly scored in overtime off a Bri O’Donnell assists as the North Penn field hockey team topped Central Bucks East 4-3 Wednesday to move into a first-place tie with Patriots in the Suburban One League Continental Conference.

O’Donnell also scored in the first half while Kristin Varilla and Madison Stotler each had a goal in the second half for the Knights (6-4-0, 6-1-0 conference).

Riley Donnelly, Emma Donnelly and Allison Gallant scored for CB East (9-3-0, 6-1-0), which rallied for a 3-1 deficit with 19:13 left in the second half to force OT.

Central Bucks West 7, William Tennent 0 >> Taylor Mason finished with goals goals — scoring with 58 seconds left before halftime then collecting the first three goals after the break — as Central Bucks West cruised to its third consecutive win.

Dani Dundas, Casey Reichwein and Olivia Fitzgerald also scored for the Bucks (8-3-0, 5-2-0).

Upper Dublin 7, Cheltenham 0 >> Molly Lunney had three assists and Upper Dublin claimed its third straight victory by shutting out Cheltenham.

Sydney Leaming scored twice for the Cardinals (6-3-0, 5-3-0 SOL American), who lead 4-0 at halftime. Goalkeepers Nimi Badejoko and Uzoya Arebamen combined to make 24 saves for Cheltenham (0-10-0, 0-8-0).

Springfield-Montco 5, Hatboro-Horsham 0 >> Maddie Yoder scored twice in the second half and Springfield-Montco earned a second-straight SOL American shutout win.

Hannah Grothusen and Ellie Hamilton both finished with a goal and an assist for the Spartans (8-2-0, 7-1-0 conference).